Bennett to address UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will leave for New York immediately after the holidays and will deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, September 27.

His office said on Tuesday that, in his speech, Bennett would address issues related to national security and regional issues.

A political source noted that in the speech, Bennett will address the Iranian nuclear threat to Israel and the rest of the world, as well as the change that has taken place in the attitude of some Arab countries towards Israel and the Israeli desire to continue it.

This will be Bennett's first speech as Prime Minister in the international arena.