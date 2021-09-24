Number of intubated coronavirus patients tops 200

A total of 6,314 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed across Israel on Thursday, the country's Health Ministry reported.

Of the 65,432 currently active coronavirus cases, 1,029 patients are hospitalized, among them 703 who are in serious condition, and 274 who are in critical condition.

On Thursday night, Israel crossed the 200-mark in the number of intubated patients: As of Friday morning, 203 coronavirus patients are on ventilators.

Also on Thursday night, the number of coronavirus deaths rose to over 7,600, reaching 7,611 as of Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the percentage of positive coronavirus tests dropped from 5.65% on Wednesday to 5.14% on Thursday.

Children under 11 years of age constituted 40% of this week's new coronavirus cases, and on Thursday it was reported that the positivity rate among students is 6.1% - higher than that of the general population.