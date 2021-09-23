Unvaccinated teachers won't be allowed to enter schools

Israel's Education Ministry has sent instructions to school principals ahead of the return to school following the end of the holiday season.

Beginning on October 3, an educator who does not have a Green Pass, including the third dose of the vaccine, will not be allowed to enter schools. Alternatively, the staff member can present a negative coronavirus test in order to enter educational institutions.

A Green Pass is proof of recovery from coronavirus or of vaccination against it.

Employees who are not allowed to enter the schools will not be allowed to work remotely as an alternative to working in the institution. In addition, their absence will be considered an unjustified absence and the employee will not be eligible to be paid for it.

Meanwhile, 127,421 students are in quarantine, and 37,000 have tested positive for coronavirus. The percentage of positive tests among students is 6.1%, compared to 5.5% among the general public.