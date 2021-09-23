House Democrats introduce stand-alone bill for Iron Dome funding

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) on Wednesday introduced stand-alone legislation that puts $1 billion toward Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, The Hill reported.

The move came a day after House Democrats removed the provision from a government spending bill following pushback from some progressives.

“The United States’ commitment to the security of our friend and ally Israel is ironclad. Replenishing interceptors used to protect Israel from attacks is our legal and moral responsibility,” DeLauro said in a statement quoted by The Hill.

“While this funding would ordinarily be included in a year-end spending package, we are advancing this legislation now to demonstrate Congress’ bipartisan commitment to Israel’s security as part of a Middle East with lasting peace,” she added.

The funding is intended to go toward replacing Israel’s missile interceptors.

House Democrats initially included a provision with funding to boost Israel’s air defense system in a spending bill to prevent a government shutdown but the language was nixed from the bill following objections from some progressive lawmakers.

The legislation was passed later in the day without the provision, though House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) signaled not long after that the House would take up a stand-alone bill that included funding for Israel's Iron Dome.

After the recent round of fighting in Gaza, US President Joe Biden said he ensured then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of his “full support to replenish Israel’s Iron Dome system.”

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) subsequently said that Israel would ask the US for $1 billion in aid to replenish the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The US has continuously provided Israel with aid, including in the 2016 memorandum of understanding between the Obama administration and the Netanyahu government that guarantees Israel $38 billion in security assistance over 10 years, protecting the assistance from the whims of any current or future president.