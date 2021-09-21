Lapid: Israel rebuilding relations with Congress after years of neglect

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spoke Tuesday night with US House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer about American funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system after several radical Democratic representatives, including "Squad" members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib threatened to vote against a new government budget out of opposition for the $1 billion intended to replenish the Iron Dome system.

Hoyer made it clear that the bill was being delayed as a result of the debate in Congress over the debt ceiling in the American budget.

The House Majority Leader reiterated the commitment of the White House, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, who pledged to the Israeli government that the aid budgeted for Iron Dome will be transferred soon.

Minister Lapid thanked Hoyer for his commitment and stressed the need to approve the request as soon as possible to ensure Israel's security needs are met.

"After years in which the previous government neglected the Congress and the Democratic Party, and caused considerable damage to Israel-US relations, we are today rebuilding a relationship of trust with the Congress. I thank the administration and the Congress for their firm commitment to Israel's security," Lapid said.