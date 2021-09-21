Democratic lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) announced on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, becoming the 11th member of Congress to experience a breakthrough case, The Hill reports.

Ryan, who is running for a Senate seat, said he has mild symptoms and will cast votes remotely while isolating at home in Ohio.

His office said in a statement that he had tested negative for COVID-19 three times in the last ten days before receiving positive test results on Monday.

Aside from Ryan, 10 other lawmakers have also tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated: Reps. Vern Buchanan (R-FL.), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Sharice Davids (D-KS), Troy Nehls (R-TX), Mike Doyle (D-PA) and Darren Soto (D-FL), as well as Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Angus King (I-ME) and John Hickenlooper (D-CO).

Dr. Anthony Fauci, US President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, last month commented on the phenomenon of “breakthrough infections”.

“No vaccine is 100% effective, so you can expect breakthrough infections. Most of these infections are going to be asymptomatic or mild,” he explained.

Fauci added that people who have been infected should still get the vaccine in order to add a stronger layer of protection, noting the delta variant is producing more reinfections.

“The protection you get from the original infection still exists somewhat, but reinfections occur at a much greater rate among individuals now than they did against the original (strain),” he said.

“The recommendation still holds that even though you've been infected previously in the context of variants, it's a good idea to get vaccinated anyway," added Fauci.

