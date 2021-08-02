Senator Lindsey Graham tests positive for COVID-19

United States Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted "I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning."

Some time later, he sent an update: "I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse."