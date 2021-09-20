Iranian FM to visit New York but not meet US officials

Iran's new Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, will leave on Monday on his first official trip to the United States where he will meet counterparts from countries party to the 2015 nuclear deal but not the US, AFP reported on Sunday.

Amir-Abdollahian will travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly that begins Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The Foreign Minister "will have separate and bilateral meetings" with the foreign ministers of China, France, Britain, Russia and Germany, Khatibzadeh said.

A meeting with US officials is "not on the agenda", he stressed.

The nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the US -- gave Iran sanctions relief in return for tight controls on its nuclear program.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

The previous government, headed by former President Hassan Rouhani, had been holding indirect talks with the US on a return to the agreement.

The negotiations were adjourned on June 20, two days after Ebrahim Raisi won Iran's presidential election, and no date has been set for a resumption of dialogue.

US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said recently that Washington "can't wait forever" for Tehran to decide whether it wants to restart the talks.

In response, Iran said the United States is the one that withdrew from the deal, violated the resolution, and threatened those seeking to implement the agreement with punishment.

Amir-Abdollahian said last week the new Iranian administration is holding "internal consultations" on how to continue negotiations concerning the 2015 nuclear agreement.