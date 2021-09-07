Iran warns US: Don't continue Trump's mentality

The spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the US administration must know the continuation of former President Donald Trump's mentality would only result in "maximum failure."

Speaking at a weekly press conference and quoted by the Xinhua news agency, the spokesman, Saeed Khatibzadeh, noted the United States should come to Vienna with a real agenda for continuing the talks over the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal, and completely fulfill its commitments under it.

"This is the sole way contributing to the restoration of the JCPOA," he stressed, using the acronym for the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Reacting to US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley's remarks that Washington "can't wait forever" for Tehran to decide whether it wants to restart the talks, Khatibzadeh said the United States is the one that withdrew from the deal, violated the resolution, and threatened those seeking to implement the agreement with punishment.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have sent clear messages about the continuation of the nuclear talks, he said, reiterating that the talks must safeguard the Iranian people's interests within the framework of the JCPOA.

The window of opportunity will remain open for Washington for only a limited period of time, warned the spokesman, who expressed hope that US officials would know how to fulfill their commitments under the JCPOA.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but current President Joe Biden wants to bring Washington back into the agreement.

The negotiations were adjourned on June 20, two days after Raisi won Iran's presidential election, and no date has been set for a resumption of dialogue.

Last week, both France and Germany urged Iran to return rapidly to nuclear negotiations.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told his newly-appointed Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a telephone call it was urgent for Tehran to return to the talks.

Germany also raised pressure on Tehran, asking it to resume talks "as soon as possible."

Raisi said on Saturday that his country is ready to hold talks with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal but not under Western "pressure", adding that Tehran is seeking negotiations leading to a lifting of US sanctions on the country.

