Less tests, less positive: 3,171 diagnosed with coronavirus on Yom Kippur

On Thursday, Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), just 3,171 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

The new cases, diagnosed out of a total 51,974 coronavirus tests, represent 6.33% of the results received that same day.

At the same time, the infection coefficient dropped to 1.05.

As of Friday morning, Israel has 83,497 active coronavirus cases, 1,097 of whom are hospitalized. Of those, 658 patients were in serious condition. A total of 233 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, and 182 are intubated.

So far, Israel has seen 7,465 people die of coronavirus, including 15 who died of the virus on Wednesday, and three who died of it on Thursday.