San Fransisco union shelves BDS resolution

The San Francisco Labor Council (SFLC) has decided to shelve a proposed BDS resolution, going against a rising national trend of unions putting forwards resolutions on the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.

SFLC leadership stated that they made the decision as an affiliate of the national AFL-CIO federation of unions, which had ruled that endorsing BDS was outside of the scope of the mandate of local unions, JWeekly reported.

The June resolution by 19 SFLC members, titled “Resolution in Solidarity with Palestine,” was put forward to the union’s delegate assembly. It endorsed the BDS movement, accusing Israel of “decades of systemic discrimination and violation of human rights of all Palestinians” and of “economic exploitation,” and called for ending US military aid to Israel.

The SFLC’s executive committee was then tasked with forming a seven member subcommittee to go over the resolution and recommending whether it should be taken up by the general membership.

After consultations with the AFL-CIO, SFLC executive committee member Rudy Gonzalez told JWeekly that endorsing BDS was outside the scope of the authority of the union, and is an issue to be decided by the national AFL-CIO.

He said that the BDS resolution was “off the table.”

However, the resolution’s supporters are expected to appeal the move to the delegates assembly, the union’s highest appellate body.

The SFLC is a local AFL-CIO affiliate with a membership of more than 100,000. The national AFL-CIO does not support BDS.

Several high profile California unions have recently put forward BDS motions, much to the outrage of many individual union members and local Jewish and pro-Israel organizations.

Later this month, the United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), one of the most powerful teachers unions in Los Angeles, will vote at board meeting on a motion to endorse the BDS movement and to call on US President Joe Biden to end foreign aid to Israel.

A pro-BDS motion with similar details was already adopted by several UTLA locals over the summer.

In a statement, the UTLA, which has approximately 30,000 members across the Los Angeles Unified School District, said that those earlier motions are not representative of “the official expressed opinions of UTLA or its elected leaders.”

Reportedly, many Jewish families said they were worried about their children’s safety and quality of education as they return to school this fall, given the situation.