A severe antisemitic incident occurred last night (Wednesday) in Los Angeles, when a group of anti-Israel protesters stormed a Jewish synagogue on Wilshire Boulevard in the Koreatown neighborhood, vandalized property, and hurled insults at worshippers.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside the synagogue chanting: “Palestine will live forever,” “stop the occupation,” “baby killers,” “Zionist pigs,” and “scum of the earth.”

According to worshippers’ accounts, some protesters entered the building and smashed a vase. Footage circulated on social media shows a protester walking inside the synagogue while carrying an infant in a baby carrier and another child in a stroller.

Los Angeles police arrested two suspects: one on suspicion of assault and the other on suspicion of vandalism. Mayor Karen Bass strongly condemned the incident, calling it “abhorrent and has no place in Los Angeles.”

The attack is part of a series of antisemitic incidents in the Los Angeles area. Last September, an Israeli man was assaulted in Santa Monica by anti-Israel protesters, and in June, protesters wearing keffiyehs attacked Israel supporters outside the Adas Torah synagogue.