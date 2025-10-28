A Jewish man was robbed at gunpoint on his way home from synagogue in Los Angeles, which has a large Jewish population. The driver made a U-turn after spotting the victim’s yarmulke.

The robbery took place on Shabbat in Beverlywood, a neighborhood home to many Jewish residents. According to witnesses, the assailants identified the man as Jewish because of the yarmulke on his head as he walked home from synagogue.

The driver made a sudden U-turn, and several armed men exited the vehicle and robbed the victim.

The incident was caught on a home security camera in the neighborhood. It remains unclear exactly what was stolen, as the victim was not carrying a wallet or cellphone. It is believed the attackers may have taken his watch or another valuable item.

Children playing outside witnessed the disturbing event. Police have launched an investigation and are searching for three men involved in the robbery.

The StopAntisemitism organization, which monitors and combats antisemitism, publicized the incident and classified it as a hate crime targeting Jews. The group is calling on the public to help identify the suspects.