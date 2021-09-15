Pleasant weather ahead of Yom Kippur fast

Israelis can expect pleasant weather over the Yom Kippur (Day of Atonement) fast, forecasters predicted.

Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy, with a slight drop in temperatures. Over the course of the day, there may be light local rainfall in northern and central Israel.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy, and towards morning there may be light local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop slightly again, reaching lower than seasonal average. During the morning hours, there may be light local rainfall in northern Israel and along the coast.

Friday will be partly cloudy, with no real change in temperatures. During the morning hours, there will be light rainfall along the coast.

Saturday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures.