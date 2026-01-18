Snow fell on Sunday morning on the upper level of Mount Hermon, with temperatures reaching zero degrees Celsius (32 degrees Fahrenheit). The snow depth on the upper level is 60 centimeters, and on the lower level about 30 centimeters.

Intermittent rain, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, is expected today in the north and central parts of the country. In the central and southern coastal plains, local flooding is anticipated, and in the streams of the Judean Desert and the Dead Sea, flash floods are expected.

From the afternoon hours, the rain will spread to the northern Negev, temperatures will drop, and snow is expected on Mount Hermon. At night, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and local rain will continue from the north down to the northern Negev.

According to the forecast, tomorrow until midday, local rain is expected, mostly light, mainly in central Israel and the northern Negev. Temperatures will drop slightly further.

On Tuesday, temperatures will remain largely unchanged, slightly below seasonal norms. During the night, strong easterly winds will begin blowing in the north and in the mountains.