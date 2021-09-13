Escaped terrorist asked citizens to drive him to PA territories, they refused

An interrogation of the four terrorists captured over the weekend revealed that on the morning after their escape from Gilboa Prison, the six terrorists stayed in the village of Na'ura, east of Afula, for 20 minutes.

During that time, Zakaria Zubeidi asked several citizens in the village to take him in their vehicle to the territories of Judea and Samaria, but they all refused to cooperate, according to a report on Kan 11 News.

In addition, several civilians with access to the prison have been questioned in recent days as part of the probe of the prison break, most of them contractors, suppliers and the like.

Kan 11 News also reported that even though the captured terrorists are cooperating to one degree or another in the interrogation, they are unable to say where the two terrorists who have not yet been captured are at the moment.

A security source estimated that by Wednesday, the defense establishment will be able to apprehend the remaining two terrorists who managed to escape from Gilboa Prison last week and have not yet been apprehended, according to Channel 13 News.

According to the source, the Israel Police and the Israel Security Agency know the exact route taken by the terrorists.

According to estimates, one of the terrorists who have not yet been captured is in Israeli territory and the other likely managed to escape to Palestinian Authority-assigned areas of Judea and Samaria.