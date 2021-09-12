Court extends arrests of recaptured Gilboa Prison terrorists

The Nazareth Magistrates Court on Saturday night extended by nine days the arrests of four terrorists who were recaptured after escaping the Gilboa Prison early Monday morning.

Two of the prisoners were recaptured late on Friday night, while the other two were caught early Saturday morning.

Security forces suspect that the four recaptured terrorists were planning to carry out attacks, and that the two who are still at large may conduct acts of extremism.

In an unusual move requested by the Nachshon Unit of the Israel Prisons Service, the recaptured terrorists were bound hand and foot during their time in court.

Attorney Avigdor Feldman, who is representing Zakaria Zubeidi, said that the security sections were put into the case only in order to class it as a security case and prevent the suspects from meeting their lawyers.

"Escaping from prison is not a security act," he said. "They are preventing us from meeting our clients and advising them, which is at the heart of defense. We have requested that the judge pass them our recommendation, which is to keep silent during the interrogation."

Approximately 20 protesters waving Palestinian Authority flags and wearing kaffiyehs came to the court to offer encouragement to the terrorists.