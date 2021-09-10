PA withdraws from agreement to transfer Qatari money to Gaza

Financial aid as part of $480 million in aid allocated by Qatar, in Gaza

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has withdrawn from an agreement to transfer Qatari aid money to the Gaza Strip over concerns that banks could be exposed to accusations of financing terrorism, i24NEWS reported Friday.

Qatar's envoy to the Gaza Strip, Mohammed al-Emadi, was quoted as having said that the PA's announcement came through its banks in Gaza as the Gulf state was preparing to transfer funds to civil servants and poor families in the coming days.

Al-Emadi said that Qatar was working on finding alternatives to disbursing the funds to Hamas officials in the Gaza Strip.

Qatar has provided hundreds of millions of dollars in recent years to pay for electricity in the Strip, build new roads and hospitals, help Hamas cover the salaries of its civil servants and provide monthly stipends to poor families.

Israel has approved the transfer of the Qatari money and has come under fire for doing so as Hamas continues to regularly fire rockets at Israeli towns in the south.

Following Operation Guardian of the Walls, it was reported that Israel plans to reevaluate the way in which the Qatari money enters Gaza in order to ensure that the funds go to the needy population of the Strip and not into the hands of Hamas.

Palestinian Arab sources later said that the United Nations would take on the responsibility of distributing the Qatari monetary aid to families in the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently announced that Israel will support the resumption of the transfers of the Qatari money to Gaza.

