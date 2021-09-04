46 pregnant and postpartum women hospitalized with coronavirus

Forty-six pregnant and postpartum women are hospitalized in Israel's coronavirus wards, and 50% of them are not vaccinated, Kan News reported Saturday, adding that of the 46, six are in serious and critical condition.

In addition, 39 children under age 18 are hospitalized with coronavirus, including five newborns. Israel currently has 671 seriously ill coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus czar Professor Salman Zarka said Saturday that preparations are underway for a fourth dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

In an interview with Kan Reshet Bet, Zarka explained, "The public believes in the healthcare system. We were the first in the world to begin the vaccination campaign, and the first in the world to receive the third dose - and now we need to prepare for a fourth dose as well. It may undergo changes and include new variants such as delta, and it may be the same as the third dose. This is our life from now on, in waves."

At the same time, Kan 11 reported that senior health figures have said that there is a 15% drop in the number of newly-serious cases over the course of the week, in comparison to last week.