Doctors: 'Medical staff are collapsing and patients pay with their lives'

Several senior doctors have warned that the level of care in the coronavirus wards is dropping, and some of the hospitals are already insufficiency levels, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the insufficiency in public hospitals is caused by a lack of medical and nursing staff who are skilled at treating coronavirus patients.

According to the Health Ministry, 700 severely ill coronavirus patients are hospitalized around the country, including 211 who are in critical condition and 145 who are intubated. Earlier this week, a State Comptroller report warned that there is a shortage of medical and nursing staff trained in ICU care and intubation, and that Israel lacks a large number of ICU beds.

A department director in one of the large government hospitals in Israel told Israel Hayom, "There are nurses and doctors who are not skilled who do not know how to treat severely ill patients, and some of them have no idea what to do at night with the patients. For this, patients pay with their lives, and the doctors as well are extremely worn out. Some of the staffs, some of them are not capable of managing the serious situations, and don't know how to manage intubated patients. That's also a threat to patients' lives, and doctors finish their shifts broken and completely shattered."

"This week a doctor told me that he froze at night when he was on duty, when he saw how the medical staff and nurses don't know how to treat patients."

He emphasized, "There are doctors who are left with post trauma because they had to face the deaths of so many patients in one night. On one night there were almost ten patients who died, and this left them with trauma, like that after a bloody war."

"The overload in the coronavirus wards is enormous, and when the hospitals' management places doctors and nurses who don't know how to treat severely ill patients, the consequences are catastrophic. All of this is happening when the public doesn't even know about it, and the hospital directors are acting as if everything as usual and everything is okay."