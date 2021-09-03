Coronavirus: Israel's positivity rate soars above 8%

For the second day in a row and the third time this week, over 11,000 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in a single day, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

Friday's 11,210 new cases follow Thursday's 11,265. On Monday, 11,143 new cases were diagnosed.

The new diagnoses represent 8.43% of test results received Thursday - a sharp rise from Wednesday's 7.92% positivity rate.

Of the 91,936 active coronavirus cases around Israel, 1,047 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized. Among them are 667 patients in serious condition, 212 in critical condition, and 143 who are intubated.

So far, 7,122 people have died of coronavirus in Israel.=, including 13 on Thursday.

The Health Ministry on Friday morning reported that Israel had crossed the six-million mark, with 6,005,150 of its 9.29 million citizens vaccinated with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Of those, 5,501,924 Israelis had received the second dose as well, and 2,493,222 had received the booster dose.