Nearly 13,000 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

A full 11,187 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Wednesday, along with another 1,755 since midnight Thursday, for a total of 12,942 new cases since Wednesday morning, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

One day after Israeli officially began the new school year, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide has topped 90,058.

As of Thursday morning, 1,109 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, and 666 were in serious condition, including 208 who are in critical condition and 149 on ventilators - a rise of four since Wednesday evening.

Since the start of the pandemic, 7,090 people have died in Israel of coronavirus or its complications, including 13 on Wednesday and 30 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 148,924 coronavirus tests were performed Wednesday, and 7.92% of test results received were positive.

Israel has so far vaccinated 2,350,440 with a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, a move which is credited with a significant reduction in the number of people over age 60 who are being admitted to hospitals with coronavirus. The move has also been credited with reducing the overall rise in the number of serious cases.