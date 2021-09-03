Rosh Hashanah’s universal message unites Jews and gentiles

The themes of this week's Torah portion of Nitzavim helps to prepare us for our passage into the coming new year - just as the portion of Nitzavim opens with the awesome scene of the entire nation of Israel preparing to "pass into" the covenant with G-d and into the Land.

Our portion features so many foundational ideas that directly relate to the coming days of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year), as a time of judgment for all humanity, including repentance, warnings against the lure of idolatry, and the call to choose life and cling to the commandments.

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman focus on the universal reset of Rosh Hashanah, as the birthday of Adam and a time of momentous judgement - and awakening - for all his descendants.

Rosh Hashanah is for the whole world! Jerusalem Lights wishes everyone blessings for a good and sweet New Year.