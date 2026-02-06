Moshe's father-in-law Jethro, Yitro in Hebrew, had been the world's foremost pagan priest and idolatrous practitioner...but then he turned his life around completely, declaring that the God of Israel is the One True God.

How does such a turnabout happen? What was the price he paid for clinging to the truth, and what are the lessons learned for today's spiritual seekers?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect on the life story of this true servant of God and brave iconoclast...for whom the Torah portion including the Giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai is named.

Our hosts also discuss the relationship between the Ten Commandments and all the other commandments of Torah. What makes these ten stand out especially, and why were they uttered aloud at Sinai?