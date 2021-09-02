NY in State of Emergency due to 'historic' weather event

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night due to what he called a “historic weather event” with record-breaking amounts of rain from Tropical Storm Ida causing flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

At least five flash-flood emergencies were issued Wednesday evening by the National Weather Service, from west of Philadelphia through northern New Jersey.

Earlier in the night, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida. Newark Liberty Airport has reported that it is experiencing “severe flooding” and that only “limited flight operations” are currently possible.

In New York City, social media images depict water gushing over subway platforms and trains. Subway service is now “extremely limited” due to the flooding, the Metropolitan Transit Authority has announced.

Mayor de Blasio has urged people to stay at home.

“Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done,” he wrote on Twitter. “If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside.”