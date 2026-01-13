החיפושים אחרי הצעיר שנסחף דוברות מד"א

Two teenagers were swept away today (Tuesday) in the flooding of the Modi'in stream; one of them managed to get out, but there are concerns for the other's life.

Rescue teams from the Fire and Rescue Services are scanning the area of the stream near Modi'in Illit. The teenager who managed to escape from the stream reported that his friend also tried to escape, but unsuccessfully.

Additional teams from the Judea and Samaria District and the Lahava Unit (the national unit for special rescues) are on their way to the location.

Earlier, a woman, approximately 50 years old, from Shuafat camp, was killed after being struck by furniture in her flooded home. She was rushed to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem in critical condition, where her death was confirmed.

In Abu Gosh, a man and a woman were safely rescued from a car that got caught in the flooding, and in Kiryat Malachi, five people were rescued from a flooded vehicle. In the flooded Anava stream, three passengers were trapped on the roof of their vehicle. Meanwhile, the airline "Air Haifa" canceled its flights from the city's airport.

Students from the nearby schools Ein Harim and Ein Kerem were rescued from the area after concerns arose about flooding in the Sorek stream area.

The storm is expected to continue for the next two days and should pass by the end of the week. The rain is expected to weaken starting this afternoon, gradually. On Wednesday, localized rain is expected, mainly in the center and north of the country.