Iran: We won't accept negotiations for the sake of negotiations

Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, on Tuesday said that Iran does not accept "negotiation for negotiation's sake" in the Vienna talks aimed at reviving 2015 nuclear deal.

"Negotiations must be aimed at serving the interests of the Iranian people," Amir Abdollahian said in a telephone conversation with Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman, according to the Xinhua news agency.

He also said that US officials should speak to the Iranian people with respect.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018, but has been holding indirect talks with the US on a return to the deal.

The US recently called on Iran to return to the negotiating table, after Iran paused the talks until the formation of President Ebrahim Raisi’s new government.

Raisi, who was sworn in as president of Iran in August, is considered a hardline president who is close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Raisi has vowed to bring an end to US sanctions on the Islamic Republic, denouncing the sanctions as “illegal”.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that Iran will downscale its nuclear activities if the United States fully returns to "all of its commitments under the nuclear agreement and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 in a verified manner."