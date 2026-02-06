Iran has signaled willingness to freeze its nuclear program long-term in exchange for a removal of sanctions, but rejected any concessions regarding its ballistic missile program, The New York Times reported Friday.

According to Iran, the ballistic missile program provides critical "defense" against Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told his Omani counterpart that Tehran's initial plan is "to manage the current situation between Iran and the US and to advance negotiations," IRNA reported.

The Iranian Nournews said, "The negotiations between Iran and the US in Muscat, with the presence of the commander of CENTCOM, alongside the transfer of equipment and naval movements, is a combination of negotiations and a show of force to increase pressure. Iran will not retreat under threat. The inclusion of the military component raises the risk and cost of negotiations, and the responsibility for this lies with the US.

Al-Mayadeen reported: What is happening now is negotiations about the negotiation process itself, not about the details of the agreement. We are waiting for the opening of the third phase of the first round of indirect talks. The Iranian side emphasizes the need for seriousness in negotiations. It is claimed that Iran has set a defined ceiling - limiting the talks to the issue of the nuclear program only."