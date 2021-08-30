The Jewish Agency for Israel offers Rosh Hashanah e-cards

The Jewish Agency for Israel is helping Jews around the world kick off the new year in a sweet and thoughtful manner by offering an online platform for sending free Rosh Hashanah e-cards.

Offered in four different designs, the personalized cards “show loved ones near and far you’re thinking of them,” according to The Jewish Agency.

Users can send an unlimited number of the free e-cards.

“At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic creates so much uncertainty, Rosh Hashanah and the coming of the new Jewish year reminds us of what is eternal – our faith, our heritage, and our connection to each other,” said Dan Elbaum, The Jewish Agency for Israel’s Head of North America and President and CEO of Jewish Agency International Development.

“The Jewish Agency e-cards are a small way to remind our family and friends, especially those loved ones who we cannot see in-person for this year’s holidays, that they are on our minds and in our hearts.”

The cards are available on The Jewish Agency's website.