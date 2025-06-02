White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to concerns from the Jewish community following the attack on a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado.

She stated: “We have seen two horrific cases of anti-Semitic violence in our country in the last two weeks, and it is unacceptable to this president and this White House. Rest assured, to all Jewish Americans across our great country, this president has your back. He's not gonna allow anyone to take part in violent terrorism.”

Jewish leaders and organizations around the world have echoed the condemnation and expressed solidarity after a violent assault disrupted a peaceful demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, organized in support of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

The leadership of The Jewish Agency — Chairman Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, Chair of the Board of Governors Mark Wilf, and CEO Yehuda Setton issued a joint statement offering prayers and reaffirming their commitment to Jewish communities globally.

"The Jewish Agency remains fully committed to strengthening our partners at JFNA, the Colorado Jewish community, and communities around the world," they stated. "Your courage, resilience, and determination to stand proudly as Jews in the face of hatred inspires us all. We stand firmly with you, ready to support you in any way needed through our dedicated Shlichim on the ground."

Almog condemned the attack as "a painful reminder of the brutal reality of today's antisemitism — a blind hatred that echoes dark chapters of the past." He added, "We stand with you in pain and in unity."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters also denounced the attack. “We are heartbroken by the tragic attack in Colorado and extend our deepest support to all those affected,” they stated. “Even in this moment of fear and uncertainty, we remain steadfast in our mission: 58 of our brothers and sisters are still held captive in the tunnels of Gaza. They need us — to be their voice, their strength, their hope.”

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, called the incident “terrorism” and warned that antisemitic violence is now reaching American streets. “Jewish people marched with a moral and humane demand: to return the hostages. In response, they were brutally attacked. This is not a political protest; this is terrorism. The time for statements is over. It is time for concrete action.”

Colorado Governor Jared Polis called it a “heinous act of terror,” and pledged state cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated, “Terror has no place in our great country,” adding that the US stands united in prayer for the victims.

At least seven people, including children, were injured in the attack, which occurred during a “Run For Their Lives” walk at the Pearl Street Mall on Sunday. According to police and eyewitness accounts, the attacker, identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, threw Molotov cocktails at demonstrators while shouting slogans including “End Zionists” and “Palestine is free.”

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn confirmed that some of the injuries were life-threatening. Homeland Security revealed Soliman was in the US illegally, having overstayed a visa that expired in early 2023. The FBI is now actively involved in the ongoing investigation.

The event organizers emphasized its peaceful nature, stating, “This is not a protest; it is a peaceful walk to show solidarity with the hostages and their families.”

The area around the attack was evacuated, and authorities continue to assess the damage and gather evidence. One individual was arrested in connection with the attack.