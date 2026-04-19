Nearly three-quarters (74%) of Jewish young adults worldwide and two-thirds (67%) of young adults in Israel believe they can positively influence the future of their community, reveals The Jewish Agency for Israel’s newly published “One People Report."

Presented to the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, last week, the report, featuring a comprehensive and wide-ranging survey on the state of the Jewish people worldwide after the attacks of October 7, 2023, identifies striking optimism in the younger generation. Jews ages 18-28 express twice as much optimism about their community as those ages 60 and above. Sixty-four percent of young Jews worldwide are optimistic about the future of the Jewish community in their country.

The new report is based on a global survey conducted by the Ipsos research institute, among a representative sample of 1,428 Jewish respondents in Israel and 18 countries across North America, Europe, Australia, and South America. Respondents were surveyed between September 25, 2025, and October 10, 2025, with questions examining the key trends that shape Jews around the world as one people.

Jewish communities in Israel and globally are confronting a new baseline reality shaped by rising antisemitism, growing discomfort in public spaces, declining personal security, and growing concerns surrounding how Israel is perceived in the world. Yet alongside these challenges, the Jewish people are demonstrating remarkable resilience rooted in community connection: Across generations, those who feel more connected to Jewish life also report greater strength and security, and the bond with Israel remains a central anchor. Further, young Jews are expressing a powerful sense of agency and optimism.

The survey’s findings underscore a shared understanding that the strength and continuity of the Jewish people depend on a sense of mutual responsibility between world Jewry and Israel. Fifty-six percent of Jews worldwide consider it important to be connected to the Jewish community around them; 55% feel that their community provides a strong and supportive environment; 88% see Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people; 85% agree that the existence of the State of Israel is essential for the flourishing of the Jewish people; and 84% of Jews in Israel and 75% of Jews worldwide agree that Israel has a responsibility toward global Jewish communities.

Simultaneously, respondents acknowledge the challenging reality facing world Jewry. Antisemitism has seeped into daily life and undermines Jews’ sense of security around the world. Sixty-nine percent of Jews worldwide and 79% of Jews in Israel define antisemitism as the central challenge facing Jewish communities today. Forty-three percent of European Jews experienced antisemitism personally or within their family in the past year. Only 22% of French Jews feel safe as Jews in their country.

“The report presented to me paints a troubling picture of rising antisemitism and a growing erosion of the sense of security among world Jewry," said President of Israel Isaac Herzog. “Precisely at this time, we must strengthen mutual responsibility in Israel and across the Jewish world and stand together as one people. The bond between the State of Israel and world Jewry is a central pillar of our security and our shared future. We will continue to confront antisemitism with determination wherever it appears, and lead a broad international effort to ensure the safety and dignity of Jews around the world."

At the same time, the issue of Israel’s image in the international arena has become an inseparable part of everyday challenges, with 46% of Jews worldwide identifying Israel’s image as the community’s greatest challenge. This includes 54% of respondents in Israel, 53% in Europe, 37% in North America, and 51% in Australia and South America.

Following the release of the “One People Report," this moment calls for action, a rare convergence of concern, belonging, and willingness to effect change. Accordingly, The Jewish Agency is mobilizing the momentum demonstrated by the data to strengthen Israel and the global network of mutual responsibility through five core areas: encouraging Aliyah (immigration to Israel) and supporting successful absorption; rebuilding and supporting Israel’s North and South and communities affected by October 7; empowering young Israelis and deepening their connection to the Jewish people; strengthening Jewish identity and connection to Israel among young Jews worldwide; and ensuring the resilience and security of Jewish communities around the world.

The Jewish Agency’s plan of action is already being realized today in the mobilization of global Jewry in support of Israel amid the Iran war, as communities worldwide demonstrate mutual responsibility, solidarity, and collective strength at this critical moment.

“The One People Report reminds us of a profound reality: As tensions rise around us, the Jewish people draw strength from their ability to hold one another up," said Maj. Gen. (res.) Doron Almog, Chairman of the Executive of The Jewish Agency. “From this threat, we also see resilience, belonging, and hope emerge. These values call on us to stand as one people and to responsibly write the next chapter of our shared story; to choose community, mutual responsibility, and hope. This is the strength of the Jewish people."

“This report underscores a powerful truth: Even in the face of unprecedented challenges, the Jewish people remain resilient, connected, and forward-looking," said Mark Wilf, Chairman of The Jewish Agency’s Board of Governors. “The optimism and sense of responsibility expressed by younger generations are especially encouraging-they signal not only hope, but a readiness to lead. Our collective task now is to nurture that energy, strengthen the bonds between Israel and Jewish communities worldwide, and ensure that this moment of unity translates into lasting impact for the future of the Jewish people."