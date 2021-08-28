Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked promises: 'No lockdown over Rosh Hashanah'

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) on Saturday evening promised that there will not be restrictions or a lockdown on Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

"I want the public to know: There will not be a lockdown on Rosh Hashanah," Shaked said. "We will spend the holiday with our whole families, together."

Shaked added that new restrictions are not expected to be imposed, including in synagogues.

"The plan to fight coronavirus has worked until now," she told Channel 13 in an interview. "There was a very organized plan, which some of the media and political world chuckled at."

She added: "A person who is going to meet his parents, grandfathers, and grandmothers - it is appropriate that he receive the third dose of the vaccine."

Admitting that the government knows that starting the school year will bring an increase in coronavirus infections, Shaked said that "it is recommended that unvaccinated children undergo a coronavirus test prior to the holiday meal" held with extended family. She also said that next week, third doses of the vaccine will be available to everyone.

"I am working to change the Green Pass, so that only those who have been vaccinated in the past six months with the third dose, will be able to receive a Green Pass," she added.