Cabinet decides: Schools to reopen on September 1 as scheduled

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday evening convened the Coronavirus Cabinet in Jerusalem, which decided that schools will reopen as scheduled on Wednesday, September 1, while balancing the needs of the economy with the epidemiological needs.

The ministers decided that students in the education system will be vaccinated on school grounds during school hours, as needed and subject to parental approval.

On the opening day of the school year, students up to the age of 12 will be required to present parental approval to perform an antigen test.

Students in grades 8-12 in red cities: A class where the number of vaccinated students is less than 70% will move to online learning. Classes where more than 70% of students are vaccinated will continue in-class studies. The immunization threshold will include vaccinated as well as recovered students with a positive serological test result (antibodies).

The Cabinet further decided that the "green pass" outline would also apply to teaching staff in kindergartens and schools.