Fifth suspect arrested in murder of Denver yeshiva student

The fifth suspect wanted in connection with the murder of Denver, Colorado yeshiva student Shmuli Silverberg was arrested on Wednesday night, Yeshiva World News reported.

Samuel Robert Fussell, 18, will likely be charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree auto theft, felony menacing, first-degree burglary and felony menacing.

Four other suspects are already in custody for the shooting death of Silverberg.

The four, all young men between the ages of 18 and 21, are suspected of multiple shootings and carjackings in the area. They face charges of murder, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and assault.

Silverberg, 19, was shot and killed on the night of August 17 in front of the dormitories of Yeshiva Toras Chaim when a vehicle pulled up and an assailant opened fire from inside, striking and killing the young man.

The fatal shooting was part of a deadly crime spree, which began with a carjacking without injuries, a second carjacking and a shooting, and then the third shooting.