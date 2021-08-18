Jewish student shot dead in front of Denver yeshiva

A Jewish student was shot and killed late Tuesday night in front of a yeshiva in Denver, Colorado, Yeshiva World News reported.

The 19-year-old victim was standing in front of the dormitories of Yeshiva Toras Chaim when a vehicle pulled up and an assailant opened fire from inside, striking and killing the young man.

Police do not believe the victim was deliberately targeted or that the assailant had targeted the yeshiva, as there have been several other similar shootings in the area which did not target Jewish people or institutions.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that the victim grew up in Cleveland and has family in Lakewood, New Jersey. His funeral will be held in Lakewood Wednesday afternoon.