Authorities in Denver, Colorado, said a sixth person died on Tuesday following a shooting rampage in the city on Monday night, reports The Associated Press.

The death toll includes the gunman, who died after exchanging gunfire with officers in a shopping area.

The gunman went on a shooting rampage through several business districts in and around Denver and authorities said on Tuesday he was targeting at least some of his victims.

Matt Clark, commander of the Denver Police Department’s Major Crimes Division, said during a Tuesday news conference that the suspect, Lyndon James McCleod, 47, was on the radar of law enforcement and that he knew some of his victims.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen did not say what authorities had investigated McCleod for in the past, but noted no charges were filed.

The shootings started shortly after 5:00 p.m. in central Denver along Broadway, a busy street lined with shops, bars and restaurants, where two women were killed and a man was injured, Pazen said, according to AP.

A short time later, a man was fatally shot in another location, Pazen added. Gunshots were also fired along another busy street near Denver Health hospital, but no one was injured.

Denver police later chased the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shootings and exchanged gunfire with the person inside, but the suspect was able to get away and flee to Lakewood.

Just before 6:00 p.m., the Lakewood Police Department received a report of shots fired at a business in the city, said John Romero, a spokesman for that department.

A gunshot victim was later found and pronounced dead at the scene.

When officers found the car suspected of being involved in the Belmar shopping area, the suspect opened fire and officers shot back. The suspect then ran away and allegedly threatened someone in a business with a gun before going into a Hyatt hotel and shooting a clerk.

The suspect also shot and wounded a Lakewood police officer after leaving the hotel, Romero said. Police and the suspect then exchanged gunfire, and the suspect died.