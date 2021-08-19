4 arrested in shooting of Denver yeshiva student

Police have arrested four suspects in the shooting death of a student at a yeshiva in Denver Colorado.

The four, all young men between the ages of 18 and 21, are suspected of multiple shootings and carjackings in the area. They face charges of murder, burglary, aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing and assault.

A fifth suspect remains at large.

Shmueli Silverberg was shot and murdered late Tuesday night in front of Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Denver, according to police. Several witnesses reported that the attackers chased Silverberg into the yeshiva and murdered him inside the building, according to Yeshiva World News. They also allegedly shot at a principle at the yeshiva.

Silverberg's funeral was held in Lakewood, New Jersey on Wednesday night.