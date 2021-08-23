Young orphan: 'From the greatest day, it became the greatest tragedy'

David, the brother of Yirat Efargen, who was killed Sunday evening in a road accident in southern Israel, on Monday spoke to Kan News about the enormity of the tragedy.

Yifat Efargen, 37, was killed together with her four-month-old daughter Herut in a collision near Mitzpeh Ramon. Her eight-year-old son suffered light injuries and is hospitalized.

According to David, Sunday was the first time in several years that Yirat had taken the children on a day trip.

"One of the sentences, that her son Eitan told me, was that it was the most fun day that it could be, and the greatest tragedy happened," David told Kan on Monday.

He added: "Everything at home was on her; her husband suffers from a serious disability, and she was everything at home. Yirat fought to have her baby daughter for about eight years. It also makes this story more significant, because it took her so long to bring her into this world. Who will take care of the child? We don't yet know."