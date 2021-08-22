2 killed, baby seriously injured in crash near Mitzpeh Ramon

Two people were killed and three others injured in a car crash in southern Israel Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred on route 40, near Mitzpeh Ramon, when two private vehicles collided head-on.

A woman was fatally injured in the crash, while a four-month-old baby girl suffered serious injuries and was initially listed in critical condition. The baby girl, who was the daughter of the woman who died in the accident, was evacuated via helicopter to Soroka Medical Center for treatment.

After her arrival, however, the girl was declared dead, following efforts by doctors to stabilize her condition.

The two victims killed in the accident have been identified as 37-year-old Yirat Efargen and her daughter, Herut, residents of the Israeli town of Kiryat Arba, near Hebron.

An eight-month-old baby boy is in serious condition, and two men in their 20s were injured and are listed in moderate condition.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Alexander Gal, who was one of the first responders at the scene said: "The accident took place between two cars. Together with other EMS personnel, I performed CPR on the woman, whose death was unfortunately pronounced at the scene. We also treated a four-month-old girl and an eight-year-old boy who were both in serious condition. We also treated two men who were in moderate condition."