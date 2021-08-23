Haredi MK: Coronavirus Cabinet should ask forgiveness from Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky

MK Moshe Gafni, chair of the United Torah Judaism party, responded to the Coronavirus Cabinet's decision to start the school year on September 1.

"I heard yesterday the decision of the Coronavirus Cabinet ministers, and I waited to hear a single word of apology to our leader, luminary Rabbi [Chaim] Kanievsky, may he live long," Gafni said.

"They finally, finally, adopted his approach on the issue of education, and they should ask forgiveness for all of their attacks throughout the entire year against the haredi community.

"I hope that people will stand by their commitments during all these years with regards to the issue of raising the retirement age for women, agricultural imports, and a regulation plan. I hope that they will vote according to their conscious."

Last year, Rabbi Kanievsky instructed schools to begin as usual, but police soon closed them down.

Earlier this year, Rabbi Kanievsky called on everyone ages 12 and over to receive the coronavirus avcine.