MK Porush: 'If there is a lockdown, I'll go to synagogue'

MK Meir Porush of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) faction has said that if there is a lockdown over the holiday season, he will still attend synagogue.

"Even if there is a lockdown over the holidays, I will go to synagogue," Porush told Kol Hai Radio. "You cannot prevent a Jew from praying during the High Holidays."

Porush also slammed the Education Ministry for failing to prepare adequately for the school year.

"The Education Ministry was not prepared this year for the start of the school year in haredi institutions."

Last week, Porush slammed the current Israeli government, telling Kol Hai, "They laughed at how we managed coronavirus, but about this bad government, which received a country with zero morbidity, and we now have 6,000 confirmed cases [in one day] - they are silent."

Earlier this month, MK Yakov Asher, also of UTJ, told Kol Barama Radio that there is "no chance that the public will place its faith in a decision to lock down over the Tishrei holidays. It's an embarrassment and it's shameful."

"This crisis, from the very outset, was completely mishandled. You can't compare it to how the previous government managed things. People are dragging their feet here, there's no leadership here. ... [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett is the one who in July and August allowed masses of Israelis to travel abroad, come back, and import the Delta variant of the virus. Now he wants to harm the traditional public. It seems that he doesn't really care about the holidays, about Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and the fast day of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement)."