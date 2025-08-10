ח"כ מאיר פרוש מזהיר ממלחמת אחים ערוץ 7

MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism), who has started a hunger strike outside the office of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara in protest of the arrests of haredi draft dodgers, warns in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the controversy surrounding the conscription law could escalate into a civil war.

"We are getting closer to a situation of a civil war in the State of Israel between the haredim and the secular Israelis. All this is inspired by the Attorney General. This is what she is causing," Parush warns.

He emphasizes that, in his view, there is a real concern about further radicalization by the Attorney General. "I think that she intends to publish an announcement next week that haredim can't travel on the roads since the roads are being funded by the Transportation Ministry."