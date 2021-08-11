MK Porush: 'Don't speak about Torah learning in yeshivas'

MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism) on Tuesday night said that he is working on an "Uman plan" ahead of Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year).

The plan would allow hasidim to travel from Israel to the Uman, Ukraine, gravesite of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

In his statement, Porush praised Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina).

Speaking to Kol Hai Radio, Porush said: "Before I met the Religious Affairs Minister, Matan Kahana, I spoke with him on the phone. He assured me that his opinion is that we can allow, at any cost, Breslov hasidim to fly to Uman."

"What will be in the end I do not know, but we are now working on a plan. This afternoon, Ukraine is preparing for Rosh Hashanah."

Regarding the upcoming school year, Porush said: "Do not speak aloud about learning Torah in yeshivas and kollels (yeshivas for married men - ed,). These are things that do well when hidden. They could still persecute us."

When asked about the government's failure to manage the coronavirus crisis, he said: "They laughed at how we managed coronavirus, but about this bad government, which received a country with zero morbidity, and we now have 6,000 confirmed cases [in one day] - they are silent."

"This government is also basing itself on the Joint Arab List with regards to the budget and other things," he added.

On whether members of the opposition have independent opinions, Porush said "Not everything that [MK Benjamin] Netanyahu says do we need to say 'amen' to. We have a haredi identity. We always have questions."