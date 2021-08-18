Abbas Kamel, Egyptian intelligence chief, arrives in Israel

A senior Egyptian intelligence official has arrived in Israel to discuss the ongoing negotiations between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

According to Walla! journalist Barak Ravid, Egypt's Major General Abbas Kamel, who heads the country's General Intelligence Directorate, arrived in Israel Wednesday morning.

In a tweet, Ravid wrote: "Senior Israeli officials have confirmed that Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel arrived in Israel this morning for talks on the issue of the attempts to reach an agreement regarding the Gaza Strip."

"He met this morning with Prime Minister [Naftali] Bennett and will meet in the evening with Defense Minister [Benny] Gantz (Blue and White).

"Kamel is the first Egyptian official to meet Bennett since he took office," Ravid added.

On Tuesday, Lebanon's Al Akhbar newspaper reported that the Gaza terror organizations are planning a list of actions aimed at forcing Israel to cave to their demands and sign a long-term ceasefire agreement.

On Monday, the Islamic Jihad terror group, which is headquartered in Gaza, launched a rocket towards the Israeli city of Sderot. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

Last week, Arab media outlets reported that if negotiations with Israel do not progress, the Gaza terror groups plan to renew the fighting which ended earlier this year in a temporary ceasefire agreement.