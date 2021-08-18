New academic era: Israeli, Moroccan, universities sign historic agreement

Following on the heels of the Abraham Accords, a further step has been taken to strengthen relations among Israel and Arab countries: Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mohammed VI Polytechnic University (UM6P) in Morocco.

This partnership will promote academic collaborations between the two universities, from student and academic staff exchanges to joint research and collaborative degrees. As described in the text of the agreement, both universities are committed to “innovation on a global scale” and will collaborate on areas of mutual interest, namely agriculture, business, pharmacology, natural sciences, mathematics, and computer engineering.

HU President Professor Asher Cohen saluted the agreement, sharing, “Hebrew University has long promoted a vision of tapping our academic prominence to forge bonds with the international community. We take pride in being one of the first Israeli universities to formalize a relationship with our esteemed Moroccan counterpart. We look forward to the many ways this collaboration will benefit our two countries and the region, at large.”

Inaugurated by Morocco’s King Mohammed VI in 2017, UM6P is a research university located near Marrakech in Ben Guerir, with additional campuses in Rabat and Laayoune. UM6P numbers 2,180 undergraduate and postgraduate students. Its goal is to train the pioneers who will lead the field of applied research and innovation in Africa.

“We are pleased to concretize this collaboration between UM6P and Hebrew University as one of the first formal partnerships between universities from Morocco and Israel. I am looking forward to see UM6P and HU working closely together on joint high level research activities, in addition to academic exchanges where faculty and students will benefit from the expertise of both institutions in sciences and technology,” shared Hicham El Habti, President of Mohammed VI Polytechnic University.

The agreement further sets in place a framework for the exchange of publications and academic materials, mutual access for PhD and master’s students and the development of formats for online education and information sharing. COVID-19 permitting, both institutions are planning delegation visits and meetings among leading faculty.