Lapid: Israel, Morocco to open embassies within 2 months

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid attended the opening of the Israeli mission in Rahat, Morocco Thursday and announced that the two nations had agreed to strengthen their ties.

Laid announced that Israel and Morocco would open full embassies within the next two months, upgrading relations a year after the signing of the Abraham Accords.

Lapid is the first Israeli Minister to visit Morocco since 2003, when Morocco cut off relations with Israel during the Second Intifada. On Wednesday, he met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and the two signed agreements to cooperate in the fields of culture, sports and youth, as well as an air service agreement.

During his visit, Lapid presented a letter to Morocco’s King Mohammed VI from Israel President Isaac Herzog inviting the king to visit Israel.