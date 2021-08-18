Israel permits tires and engines to enter Gaza Strip

Israel on Tuesday permitted 10 trucks carrying tires and engines to enter the Gaza Strip, for the first time since Operation Guardian of the Walls, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, Israel will also permit the importing and exporting of various goods as of next Thursday, including the importation of construction materials into the Strip.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reported on Tuesday that the Gaza terror organizations are planning a series of steps this week with the goal of pressuring Israel into caving to their demands and signing a long-term ceasefire agreement.

According to the report, an announcement is expected regarding a "March of Rage" on the Gaza-Israel border over the weekend.

It added that there will also be a return to the firing of incendiary balloons, burning tires, and the reactivation of the "nightly disturbance units" and clashes along the border.

The Qatari Al-Araby Al-Jadeed newspaper, meanwhile, reported that the government in Cairo is demanding that the Gaza terror groups avoid escalating the situation with Israel.

The report also said that Egypt promised to pressure Israel and speed up the implementation of its commitment to Gaza and to reach an agreement regarding a long-term ceasefire.

On Monday, the Islamic Jihad terror group fired a single rocket at Israel, in "revenge" for the elimination of terrorists involved in a shootout with the IDF.

Last week, Arab reports said that if negotiations with Israel continue to stall, the Gaza terror groups plan to renew the fighting which ended earlier this year in a temporary ceasefire agreement.