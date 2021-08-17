New high: 8,646 new coronavirus cases

Israel on Monday saw 8,646 new coronavirus cases, representing the country's highest single-day tally since February, the Health Ministry said.

With its 55,323 active coronavirus cases nationwide, the country currently has 926 patients hospitalized, including 559 who are in serious condition. Of those, 130 coronavirus patients are in critical condition, and 89 are on ventilators.

Israel has also seen 6,694 coronavirus deaths, including 32 since Sunday.

There were 152,604 coronavirus tests performed Monday, and of test results received that day, 6.20% of people tested positive.

Late on Monday, Israel crossed the one-million threshold in its rollout of the "booster" dose of the coronavirus vaccine, and as of Tuesday morning, the healthcare system had administered 1,052,615 third doses to Israelis age 50 and above.

Also on Monday, the IDF began administering third doses of the vaccine to service members age 30 and above.

According to coronavirus czar Professor Salman Zarka, so far, no one who received a third dose of the vaccine has become ill with coronavirus, including with the Delta variant. Prof. Zarka also said that three weeks after the first elderly Israelis received their third dose, there have been "no unusual side effects, when compared to what we saw after the second dose."