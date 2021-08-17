Coronavirus czar: 'Delta variant challenges the vaccines'

Coronavirus czar Professor Salman Zarka has warned that Israel is headed towards a lockdown, and the window of opportunity to prevent a lockdown by mass vaccination is closing.

"The morbidity statistics are continuing to rise, with 93 people intubated," Prof. Zarka said in an interview with 103 FM Radio. "We are definitely not in a good situation, we have morbidity which continues to rise."

"The Delta virus isn't following our instructions, and so we need the public in order for us all to be able to deal with him."

Prof. Zarka added: "The Delta virus challenged our vaccines. Therefore we made the decision to start the third dose."

"As of now, not a single one" of those who received the third dose "became ill with Delta, with coronavirus, that's definitely proof of the safety, which we are sure of, and after three weeks from the start of the vaccination campaign there are no unusual side effects, when compared to what we saw after the second dose."

"We have not yet seen a change in trend. We are examining the statistics all day long and we hope that the change will occur as [Health Ministry Director General] Professor [Nachman] Ash estimated at the beginning of the week. But you know that hope is not a working plan."