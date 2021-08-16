Canadian Prime Minister announces September election

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau triggered an election Sunday to be held on September 20.

Trudeau made the announcement after visiting the governor general, who holds a mostly ceremonial position representing Britain´s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

"We’ve had your back, and now it’s time to hear your voice. Canadians need to choose how we finish the fight against COVID-19," he said, in comments quoted by The Associated Press.

The election comes as Canada is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 cases, driven by the delta variant of the coronavirus. Trudeau called it "the fourth wave amongst unvaccinated people."

Trudeau was re-elected as Prime Minister in an October 2019 election, but fell short of an absolute majority and as such, must rely on the opposition to pass legislation.

He is hoping his Liberal Party will regain the majority in next month’s vote.

Trudeau is hoping that his government’s handling of the pandemic will lead him to that majority.

After a slow start, Canada now has enough vaccine for every citizen. More than 71% of eligible Canadians are fully vaccinated and over 82% have received at least one dose. The government has spent billions to prop up the economy amid lockdowns that have now lifted.

Opposition New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh said in response to the election that it is "selfish" for Trudeau to call an election in a pandemic, according to AP.

Conservative leader Erin O'Toole did not answer when asked if his candidates will or should be vaccinated. He said he is disappointed Trudeau is trying to divide people about their health.